Yates elected mayor of St. George; runoff set for District 4; Dellucci takes one at-large post

ST. GEORGE — Interim mayor Dustin Yates won a full term as St. George mayor in balloting Saturday, and voters also selected one at-large member of a new seven-person council. The last spots on the panel will be determined in a May 3 runoff election.

Yates bettered businessman Jim Morgan by a 2-1 margin, according to complete but unofficial returns from the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Voters rejected a home rule charter for St. George. The plan of government would have let the council hire a city manager to run day-to-day operations in the new city.

The new council is guaranteed to have a overwhelmingly Republican majority; four Republicans were unopposed in their contests and one Republican won an at-large seat Saturday — David Dellucci. Jim Talbot, Shaun Wyche and Bill Johannessen will be in a runoff for the other at-large spot. All but Wyche are Republicans. Wyche is a Democrat.

The other May 3 runoff will feature Patti Cook, a Republican, and independent David Madaffari, according to complete but unofficial results. Madaffari edged Republican Justin Turner by three votes for the spot in the runoff.

Also in East Baton Rouge Parish, residents of the Wedgewood crime prevention district renewed a $95 annual fee that raises about $61,000 a year. Businesses would pay $250 a year.