63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WWE Raw coming to Netflix next year

1 hour 49 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 7:36 AM January 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Fans of wrestling will have a new way to watch their favorite matchups in 2025. 

Starting next year, WWE Raw will stream on Netflix. 

Trending News

"Every single week, all year long," a social media post from Netflix read. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days