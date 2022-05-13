Wrong-way driver on I-40 kills motorcyclists from Louisiana in fiery crash

MULBERRY, Ark. - A fiery crash on I-40 in Arkansas killed four and injured six Thursday, and at least three of the four killed were from southeast Louisiana.

Witness reports say a white truck was going east in the westbound lane of the interstate and crashed into a group of motorcyclists, according to WWLTV.

It is unclear why the truck crossed the median and was traveling the wrong way.

Arkansas State Police released the identities of three of the four people killed in the crash: 46-year-old Leonard Lemar Jr. of Slidell, 44-year-old Patrica Lemar of Slidell, and 50-year-old Malinda Shano of Terrytown.

Police did not release the identity of the fourth victim.

State police also identified those injured as 48-year-old Larry Alexie of Lafitte, 44-year-old Robert Day of Gretna, 42-year-old Jennifer Couvillon of Lafitte, and 49-year-old Derrick Reynolds of Slidell.

Two others were also injured in the wreck.

Video showed billowing smoke surrounding the crash, as well as the aftermath later that evening.