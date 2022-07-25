92°
Wreck partially shuts down Airline Highway in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A wreck involving multiple vehicles shut down a portion of Airline Highway Monday morning.
The crash was first reported around 9 a.m. on Airline at LA 30. Photos from the crash scene showed a vehicle with significant damage and a large trailer blocking the intersection.
The intersection was closed to eastbound traffic on Airline Highway and traffic heading south onto LA 30. It has since reopened.
No serious injuries were reported.
