World Championship Gumbo Cookoff 2020 postponed

NEW IBERIA - Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) announced Tuesday that the 2020 World Championship Gumbo Cookoff will be postponed until 2021.

The decision is the result of the resurgence of the spread of COVID-19.

“We all love gumbo and the gumbo event, but when it came to the final decision the board vote was about doing everything the chamber can, as a leading organization, to protect our greatest asset which is our people," reported Wendell Verret, first vice-chair/gumbo event chair.

"The chamber’s work is dedicated to creating the best quality of life possible. Seeing Iberia Parish and regional COVID-19 cases increasing again, not moving into Phase III of the state’s re-opening plan are all indicators that hosting such a large event is not in the best interest of our residents and visitors."

However, plans are underway to offer a virtual gumbo experience which will take gumbo to the world, since the world cannot come to Iberia Parish this year.

The proposed event is inevitably a marketing strategy for the return of the World Championship Gumbo CookOff on October 9-10, 2021, and for Iberia Parish businesses and attractions.

