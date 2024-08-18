98°
Worker's body found after explosion in Plaquemines Parish
SOUTH PASS - The body of a pipeline worker who went missing after an explosion Saturday evening was found, according to WWLTV.
The New Orleans Coast Guard said they received a report of an explosion and that a "contractor aboard a 17-foot mud boat was working on a pipeline in the area and was reported missing."
The contractor's body was found near the explosion site around 10 a.m. Sunday. The contractor has not been identified and the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
