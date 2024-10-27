Work week will begin with reduced ferry service at Plaquemine because of mechanical problems

PLAQUEMINE — Commuters who use the Plaquemine Ferry will see reduced service to start the work week.

One of the ferries that runs between Plaquemine and Sunshine is out of service while the state Department of Transportation and Development addresses mechanical issues. The highway department say parts are on the way but service isn't expect to return to normal until late in the week.

The ferry operates from 4:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends, from the Plaquemine side. It departs Sunshine 15 minutes later.

The ferry's status can be checked at www.511la.org or by calling 511.