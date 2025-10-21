78°
Work ramps up on next phase of Intracoastal Bridge replacement in Port Allen

Tuesday, October 21 2025
By: Angelica Butine

PORT ALLEN — Drivers on La. 1 have been experiencing busier-than-normal commutes as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes progress on the next phase of the Intracoastal Bridge replacement project.

The southbound span opened to drivers late last year, marking a major milestone in the long-awaited project. Since then, crews have focused on demolishing the old northbound bridge to make way for the new one.

“The people who drive through that area are going to see much more activity,” DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said. “We’ve been working to constantly take down the old bridge as well as preparing to drive the piles with the new northbound bridge, and that’s what’s going on right now.”

According to Mallett, approximately 85% of the old bridge has already been removed. Once demolition is complete, crews will begin building the foundation for the new northbound span over the Intracoastal Waterway.

“When it’s completed, you’re going to have extra lanes, extra shoulders, it’s going to be safer,” Mallett said. “It’s going to help congestion and traffic flow. While there could be some inconveniences now, it’s going to end in 2027, and you’re going to see the benefits for many years.”

DOTD officials remind drivers to expect some delays through the construction zone, but say the improvements will make a lasting difference for one of Louisiana’s busiest routes.

