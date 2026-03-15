St. Luke's Episcopal Church and School host Caring for Our Hearts Community Dinner and Discussion

BATON ROUGE —St. Luke's Episcopal Church and School hosted the Caring for Our Hearts Community Dinner and Discussion on Sunday.

The event focused on the mental and emotional health of the youth in the community. Discussions helped bring awareness, education and connection to aid prevention and provide support.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, suicide is the third leading cause of death for individuals ages 10 to 24 and 25 to 34 in the state.

St. Luke's hopes to foster understanding, reduce stigma and remind families that they are not alone.