74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Luke's Episcopal Church and School host Caring for Our Hearts Community Dinner and Discussion

2 hours 30 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 7:03 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —St. Luke's Episcopal Church and School hosted the Caring for Our Hearts Community Dinner and Discussion on Sunday. 

The event focused on the mental and emotional health of the youth in the community. Discussions helped bring awareness, education and connection to aid prevention and provide support. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, suicide is the third leading cause of death for individuals ages 10 to 24 and 25 to 34 in the state.

Trending News

St. Luke's hopes to foster understanding, reduce stigma and remind families that they are not alone. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days