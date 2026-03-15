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Two pedestrians hit in East Baton Rouge Parish in separate crashes just minutes apart

2 hours 47 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 6:47 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two pedestrians were hit in separate crashes that happened just minutes apart on Sunday. 

First responders said the first crash happened shortly before 4:50 p.m. along East Flanacher Road in Zachary. 

The second pedestrian was struck near the intersection of North 27th and North streets around 5 p.m. 

Officials said both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition. 

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No information about the crashes has been released. 

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