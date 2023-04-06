Women tried to steal carts full of alcohol at Total Wine, pepper sprayed employees on their way out

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a group of women who reportedly used pepper spray on several Total Wine employees while trying to steal shopping carts full of alcohol.

The heist unfolded around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday at the Total Wine on Siegen Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four women loaded up several carts with alcohol and tried to walk out of the store without paying.

When staff at the store confronted them, "several" employees were pepper sprayed, the sheriff's office said.

The women then left the store in a light-colored Kia sedan. It's unclear whether they managed to steal anything.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5064.