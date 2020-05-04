Woman sues MLB, Chicago Cubs after being struck in the face with ball at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO - A woman who was hit in the face by a foul baseball during a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field over two years ago is suing the team and Major League Baseball.

Laiah Zuniga says she fell unconscious when the ball hit her. She claims the ball hit her because the stadium hadn't extended the netting that protects fans from foul balls near the the third base line where she was sitting.

“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” Tracy Brammeier, an attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga, said in a statement. ”Just last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting, ... but it’s too late for Laiah.”

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages from the Cubs and MLB, is similar to one filed in 2017 by a suburban Chicago man who was blinded in one eye when he was hit by a ball at Wrigley Field. That case is on going.

Major League Baseball has received criticism in the past by fans and players who believe the netting should be extended.