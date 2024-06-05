86°
Woman killed in shooting after confronting car burglars along Spanish Town Road
BATON ROUGE — A woman was shot dead when she and family members confronted car burglars at an apartment complex along Spanish Town Road, police said Wednesday.
Baton Rouge Police said Roneisha Truvillion, 29, was shot at the Elysian Apartments complex on Spanish Town Road at North 13th Street about 10:30 p.m.
Police said Truvillion and a family member confronted burglars before she was shot. She died later at a hospital.
Investigators have not revealed how many burglars were involved, nor whether they were breaking into a car belonging to the woman or her family.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
