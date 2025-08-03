Woman killed in domestic murder-suicide had active protective order against killer

CENTRAL — A Central woman was killed by her boyfriend in a domestic murder-suicide Sunday less than two months after a protective order was filed on her behalf.

According to parish records, a protective order was filed June 25 against 54-year-old Paul Varnado, ordering him to not go within 100 yards of his girlfriend 54-year-old Alanna Singleton.

Varnado was arrested for domestic abuse battery on June 24 for allegedly throwing Singleton down a flight of stairs during a fight. Documents say that the argument started over Varnado saying that he believed Singleton had his car keys and cellphone. An arrest affidavit says that Singleton was bleeding and severely bruised.

Varnado was booked and then released after signing a protective order, which he did not abide by. Six weeks later, deputies say he shot and killed her before killing himself at a home along Arleen Avenue.