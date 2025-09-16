Woman killed by neighbor in Brusly murder-suicide

BRUSLY - A woman was killed by her neighbor in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that a family member found 21-year-old Christine Martinez and 19-year-old Jesus Hernandez dead inside a trailer home around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies said the two were neighbors at Pellerins Mobile Home Park along South River Road in Brusly. They say it doesn't look like the two had a romantic relationship.

Investigators said they believe Hernandez shot Martinez to death before killing himself.

No more details were immediately available.