Woman killed by neighbor in Brusly murder-suicide

Tuesday, September 16 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - A woman was killed by her neighbor in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday morning. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that a family member found 21-year-old Christine Martinez and 19-year-old Jesus Hernandez dead inside a trailer home around 9:30 a.m. 

Deputies said the two were neighbors at Pellerins Mobile Home Park along South River Road in Brusly. They say it doesn't look like the two had a romantic relationship. 

Investigators said they believe Hernandez shot Martinez to death before killing himself. 

No more details were immediately available.

