Woman injured in violent altercation inside vehicle at I-10/Acadian Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a domestic situation that unfolded along the interstate Friday morning.

Police were dispatched after reported gunfire on I-10 at Acadian around nine o'clock. A woman was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the incident.

Sources said it appeared the woman was hurt while trying to escape a vehicle as it was traveling on the roadway. She was not shot, despite calls to police of a gun being fired.

The on-ramp from Acadian to I-10 East was closed briefly Friday morning while the incident unfolded and for police to handle the situation.