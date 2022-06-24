96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman injured in violent altercation inside vehicle at I-10/Acadian Friday morning

Friday, June 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a domestic situation that unfolded along the interstate Friday morning.

Police were dispatched after reported gunfire on I-10 at Acadian around nine o'clock.  A woman was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the incident.

Sources said it appeared the woman was hurt while trying to escape a vehicle as it was traveling on the roadway.  She was not shot, despite calls to police of a gun being fired.

The on-ramp from Acadian to I-10 East was closed briefly Friday morning while the incident unfolded and for police to handle the situation.

