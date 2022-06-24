Woman injured after driving into Mary Lee Donuts on O'Neal Ln, drive-thru still open

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash after a woman drove into a Mary Lee Donuts.

Deputies were called to the Mary Lee's on O'Neal Ln around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a woman trying to run away from the scene after driving her car into the donut shop.

WBRZ spoke with the owner of the Mary Lee's, Jane Bae who says deputies caught up with the woman. She went on to say that this is the second time this has happened in the last six months.

Sources say the woman did suffer minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.