Woman found dead after fire in Donaldsonville neighborhood
DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters found a woman dead inside a burning home after getting called to an Ascension Parish neighborhood Wednesday.
The flames were reported around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman who appeared to be in her 60s, according to the state fire marshal's office.
It's still unclear how the woman died or what caused the fire.
