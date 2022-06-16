Woman fatally shot man who pulled gun on her during fight

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after he allegedly struck a woman multiple times during a fight in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Wednesday at a home on Glen Echo Drive.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that Garry Thomas, 22, was in a fight with the woman and struck her multiple times before he pulled out a gun. At that point, investigators believe the woman fired multiple shots at Thomas.

The department said Thursday morning that Thomas died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the two knew one another or if anyone will face charges.