Woman facing charges after stealing money from victims

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she stole from people in two separate incidents.

On Monday, police began investigating a theft that happened at a residence on North 17th Street. Video surveillance showed Patsy Scott stealing money from the victim.

Through the investigation, authorities learned that Scott had an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly stealing from an elderly victim. Between November 9 and December 8, 2017, Scott used the 78-year-old victim's bank card without her permission.

According to the arrest report, the victim was bedridden. It was also noted that at the time of the thefts, Scott was one of the victim's caregivers.

Scott was booked with theft, theft of assets from an aged/disabled person, access device fraud, and unauthorized use of an access card.