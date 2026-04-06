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Woman charged with taking contraband to penal institution following theft arrest
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office charged a woman with taking contraband to a penal institution following her arrest at a Walgreens on Saturday.
According to deputies, 38-year-old Brittany Hollins was arrested outside a Walgreens for a previous warrant in relation to a theft.
Upon her arrival at the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Jail, a deputy allegedly located what appeared to be crack cocaine inside Hollins' mouth and a second white rock-like substance in her left sock.
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Hollins was booked for theft, taking contraband to penal institutions and possession of crack cocaine.
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