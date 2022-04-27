Woman booked for feticide after home invasion led to unborn child's death

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old woman who was four months pregnant lost her unborn child after she was attacked at her home over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old DeShay Carter Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Carter went to the victim's home Saturday, where she pulled the victim out of her residence and attacked her.

BRPD said the victim filed a police report the night of the attack and went to a hospital the Monday when she started having complications. Hospital staff ultimately pronounced her child dead.

Carter was booked on charges of first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.