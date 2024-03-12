64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman arrested in fatal Tigerland Avenue shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives arrested a woman who fatally shot a 39-year-old woman in the Tigerland area Monday. 

Baton Rouge Police said Angelique Chatman, 37, was arrested on charges of second degree murder.

Investigators say on Monday before 12 p.m. Sirena Franklin was shot on 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, Chatman was found to have been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with the victim. At some point, Franklin was attempting to walk away when she was shot by Chatman.

A family member told WBRZ that Franklin leaves behind three children. 

Chatman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

This is the 4th woman killed in the past two weeks, all under different circumstances.

