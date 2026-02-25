Woman arrested for spending nearly $1,200 on an 82-year-old's credit card, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after stealing an 82-year-old's credit card and spending nearly $1,200, Baton Rouge Police said.

Police said that 45-year-old Jill Craig used the Sam's Club credit card over several days in September 2025 while she was working with a business to provide home healthcare to the 82-year-old.

Craig spent a total of $1,160.56 on nine purchases, including two purchases on Walmart.com on Sept. 21 that exceeded $250 apiece, an affidavit from police said. The card was also used at multiple gas stations and on Amazon.com.

Craig was arrested on Tuesday on access device fraud and exploitation of the infirm charges.