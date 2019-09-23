Woman arrested after deadly crash on Magnolia Bridge Road

UPDATE: Police have arrested a woman in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA 64 west of LA 1028.

Raychel Martinez, 30, of Greenwell Springs was arrested after she was involved in a crash that killed Jason Zachary, 43, of Denham Springs.

Police say Martinez was traveling eastbound on LA 1028 in a 2013 Kia Optima when she struck Zachary as he was traveling westbound on LA 64 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Zachary sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Martinez sustained minor injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Martinez for Vehicular Homicide and Driving Left of Center. She will be booked into Livingston Parish Jail after she is released from the hospital.

Martinez multiple prior convictions, including one in December 2013 for heroin possession. She was given a 5-year suspended sentence and placed on probation until Dec. 13, 2018.

In July in EBR, she was arrested on possession of methamphetamines. She was formally charged in that case in August and has a motion hearing set for Feb. 16.

Police do not suspect impairment, but a toxicology example will be taken for both drivers.

Original story below:

LIVINGSTON - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident at the corner of Magnolia Bridge Road (Magnolia Beach Road) and Old River Road. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

LSP said it was an accident involving two vehicles, one being a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died.

This is a developing story. A WBRZ crew is heading to the scene now. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter for alerts.