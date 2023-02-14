Woman arrested after allegedly battering man she was caring for

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman after she was caught on video allegedly beating a man she was caring for, who has "the capacity of a child," according to his brother.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Anna Nola, 50, was working as a caregiver for a man Monday afternoon. Deputies say that footage shows Nola walking up to the man, who was laying in bed, and seeming to strike him in the face before grabbing him by the hair and slamming his head down.

Deputies say Nola was "adamant" she was innocent and that she was adjusting pillows around the man's head. They also did not see any bruises on the man's body where Nola appeared to strike him.

The man's brother said he is fully dependent on 24/7 care, and that he cannot speak or use sign language. The man's brother also said the man is "an adult with the capacity of a child."

Nola was arrested on one charge of cruelty to the infirmed.