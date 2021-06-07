Woman allegedly tried to hit man with her car in hotel parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A woman struck a parked car as she tried to run over a man in a hotel parking lot Sunday night, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer came across the commotion shortly before 11 o'clock outside the Daymont by Wyndham on Boardwalk Drive after hearing a man's screams and tires screeching.

The officer spotted a car backing up before it accelerated toward a man in the parking lot. Police reported the car was quickly slamming its brakes as if the driver, identified as Johnell Garza, was trying to hit the victim with the front end of the vehicle.

Garza exited the car at the officer's request, but she began shouting back and forth with the victim. Once police separated the two, they obtained surveillance video which showed the confrontation, including Garza striking a parked car in the lot while trying to hit the man.

Garza was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated damage to property and attempted second-degree murder.