Woman allegedly tried to buy 1-year-old from mother at Texas Walmart

Photo: Houston County Sheriff's Office

CROCKETT, Tx. - A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly harassing a mother at a Walmart and offering her half-a-million dollars to buy her 1-year-old child.

NBC News reports Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, commented on the child's blonde hair and blue eyes and asked the woman "how much she could purchase him for," according to arrest records.

The mother told investigators she originally believed that Taylor was joking until she said she had $250,000 in her car. The mother refused and told Taylor to stay away from them.

The police report said a second woman was with Taylor, asking the toddler's name. Though the mom refused to give her child's name, the second woman reportedly knew it anyway and began calling the 1-year-old by his name.

Arrested documents allege Taylor then followed the victim into the parking lot and screamed at her, saying she would pay $500,000 because she "wanted him and was going to take him."

Eventually, Taylor got into a black SUV parked near the victim's vehicle and left the store.

Police later obtained surveillance video from which matched the woman's account of what happened.

Taylor was booked Jan. 18 for sale or purchase of a child and has since bonded out. She faces up to 10 years in jail and could face a fine up to $10,000 under the Texas Penal Code.