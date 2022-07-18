Woman accused of trying to snatch baby at playground won't face charges, police say

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman accused of trying to take someone else's child at a playground was confused at the time and will not be arrested.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers caught up with the unnamed woman, who claimed she mistook the girl for her granddaughter. While she was questioned over the confrontation, which unfolded at Webb Park over the weekend, the department said she is not facing any charges.

The mother said she was there with her 18-month-old daughter when the woman approached them.

"It was such a snap-second change. I mean, she went from, 'Hey, how are you doing?' and so nice and 'Hey sweetie,' and being a normal, nice person to the craziest look on her face," the child's mother told WBRZ on Sunday.

Though she appeared calm at first, she said the stranger then grabbed her daughter's arm.

"And she just looked at me with this horrible look on her face and was like, 'This is my baby! Where did you get my baby? Why do you have my baby?'"

Police added the woman did not need any mental health support.