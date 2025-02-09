Woman accused of sharing nude photos of husband's ex-wife to family

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a Baton Rouge woman has been charged after she sent nude photos of her husband's ex-wife to the victim's family in December.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 19 a victim told deputies that several family members had received a nude image of her via text messages around 1 a.m. Arrest documents say the victim believed her ex-husband’s current wife, 41-year-old Antoinette Gilbeaux, was responsible for sharing the image.

While detectives were interviewing the victim, the ex-husband arrived at the home to collect his son’s belongings. He confirmed to deputies that Gilbeaux said she was going to send the image to the victim’s family members as well as post it around the victim’s workplace.

The ex-husband told investigators that he did not give Gilbeaux permission to go through his phone or take the image.

On Jan. 2, Gilbeaux and her attorney met with detectives. She declined to make a statement in reference to the incident, documents say.

Gilbeaux was charged with a felony count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.