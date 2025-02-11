Woman accused of giving teenager a gun to hide after police pursuit arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE - A woman accused of handing off a bag with a high-powered rifle inside to a teenager for him to get rid of it after a January police pursuit has been arrested, an Assumption Sheriff's Office news release said.

The Jan. 14 pursuit began with an attempted traffic stop on La. Hwy. 1 south of Napoleonville. The driver fled through Assumption and into Lafourche Parish. Deputies arrested accused driver Deronta Frazier, 24, of Labadieville after the pursuit.

Investigators later determined that a 16-year-old boy was in the car at the time along with Frazier's domestic partner, whom they identified as Qushawn Beasley, 23. Deputies say Beasley handed the teen a bag containing a high-powered rifle and asked him to deliver the gun to an address in Thibodaux.

Beasley was booked Monday into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and with criminal mischief.