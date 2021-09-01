76°
With no water or power, Plaquemines Parish goes into lockdown

54 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 12:26 AM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Water overtopped a levee in Braithwaite as Hurricane Ida pummeled the area Sunday afternoon

BELLE CHASSE - All of Plaquemines Parish went into lockdown late Tuesday night, just hours after the parish lost running water.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said it was setting up roadblocks and checkpoints at every entry point into the parish on the eastbank and westbank. Only residents of the parish and those involved in recovery efforts will be allowed to enter.

The department cited the parish's depleted resources, a dubious timeline for restoring power and a loss of the parish water system earlier that same night. 

The situation in Plaquemines deteriorated shortly after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana late Sunday morning, with levees being overtopped in parts of the parish just hours later.

The sheriff's office said the lockdown will be re-evaluated on a daily basis until local leaders feel it is safe to re-open the parish.

