Braithwaite levee overtopped in Plaquemines Parish

BRAITHWAITE - In Plaquemines Parish, an emergency alert sent out early this evening by government officials told residents to evacuate and seek higher ground immediately.

Anyone in the Braithwaite area between the parish line and White Ditch on the Eastbank, seek higher ground immediately.

Officials say this comes after reports of the levee being overtopped. Video shows the water rushing over a roadway.