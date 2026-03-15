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Winds in Walker overturn truck, down power lines
WALKER - Viewers in Walker reported several types of wind damage in connection with Sunday night’s bout of severe weather.
Trucks and trailers were overturned near CEI on Florida Blvd in Walker. An worker for the transportation company also observed other storm damage, mostly from winds, to bay doors and walkway awnings.
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Power lines on the property and in the area were also damaged, but CEI reported they had power as of late Monday morning. Entergy and DEMCO were only reporting about 100 total customers without power in Livingston Parish as of the time of this writing.
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