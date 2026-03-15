62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Winds in Walker overturn truck, down power lines

1 decade 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, December 28 2015 Dec 28, 2015 December 28, 2015 11:41 AM December 28, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

WALKER - Viewers in Walker reported several types of wind damage in connection with Sunday night’s bout of severe weather.

Trucks and trailers were overturned near CEI on Florida Blvd in Walker. An worker for the transportation company also observed other storm damage, mostly from winds, to bay doors and walkway awnings.

Trending News

Power lines on the property and in the area were also damaged, but CEI reported they had power as of late Monday morning. Entergy and DEMCO were only reporting about 100 total customers without power in Livingston Parish as of the time of this writing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days