Windows shattered in rampage at Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports that a person smashed the facade of a restaurant with a baseball bat Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the Wingstop on Florida Boulevard at Cora Drive around 9:20 a.m. where they found several shattered windows.

Video taken outside the restaurant appeared to show a woman stepping through a shattered glass door with a bat in hand before leaving the shopping center.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.