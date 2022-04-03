83°
Windows shattered in rampage at Baton Rouge restaurant

1 day 21 hours 44 minutes ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 4:19 PM April 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports that a person smashed the facade of a restaurant with a baseball bat Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the Wingstop on Florida Boulevard at Cora Drive around 9:20 a.m. where they found several shattered windows.

Video taken outside the restaurant appeared to show a woman stepping through a shattered glass door with a bat in hand before leaving the shopping center. 

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. 

