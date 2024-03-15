73°
Will Wade, McNeese men's basketball win Southland conference, punch NCAA ticket

1 day 10 hours 50 minutes ago Wednesday, March 13 2024 Mar 13, 2024 March 13, 2024 6:49 PM March 13, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to McNeese Athletics

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State men's basketball team defeated Nicholls State 92-76 to win the Southland Conference and finish the Southland tournament with a 30-3 season record in head coach Will Wade's first season.

The NCAA berth is the Cowboys' first in 22 years and the third school Wade has taken to the post-season tournament.

McNeese finished 11-23 prior to hiring Wade. The 19-game turnaround surpasses the 18-game turnaround set last year by Southern Mississippi, which finished 25-8 after a 7-26 record the year before.

Wade, formerly LSU's head coach, served a 10-game suspension to start the season due to infractions from his time at LSU.

Guard Shahada Wells led the Cowboys in scoring with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds.

