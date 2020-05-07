Latest Weather Blog
Will Stout, the mastermind behind LSU's hype videos announces plans to leave Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - As Joe Burrow and his fellow LSU Tigers stunned fans with a perfect season, audiences were also thrilled by another aspect of each big game, the hype videos.
In November of 2019, WBRZ sat down with the mastermind behind the viral videos, an LSU student named Will Stout.
But now that 2020 has rolled around, things have changed.
According to The Advocate, LSU will be losing one of its most talented film gurus as Stout is planning to leave Louisiana to attend the University of Southern California (USC).
The official announcement was made Wednesday, with USC explaining that Stout will be its assistant director of football video production.
“Jacob Brown, who teamed with Stout on videos, is also headed to Southern Cal and will be director of football video production.
"I told myself many many years ago, as far back as I can remember, that I would end up in Los Angeles one day," Stout posted on Twitter. "It's always been my dream, and it's something that I've always looked forward to and worked for.”
May 6, 2020
Stout said he'll finish the work toward his degree at USC.
It's no doubt he'll be missed here in Louisiana, but his work won't be forgotten.
He produced over 20 hype videos last season, and they were narrated by celebrities like actor and pro wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, country music artist Tim McGraw, actor Anthony Mackie, actor John Goodman and former LSU football players Glenn Dorsey, Bert Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.
