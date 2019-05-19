Will Laine Hardy be the next American Idol ?

LIVINGSTON – Louisiana's Laine Hardy will compete for the last time in Amerian Idols Finale airing Sunday night on WBRZ.

If Hardy wins he will be the first Louisiana native to win the show.

The final three, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg will start off the three-hour live telecast with a number dedicated to their childhood hometowns.

Rumor is Hardy will be singing “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams in honor of Livingston Parish.

Ahead of the final episode, Hardy returned to Louisiana for some festivities, including a meeting Tuesday morning with Governor John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge. During the meeting, Edwards proclaimed Tuesday "Laine Hardy Day."

The three-hour 'American Idol' finale, featuring moments from Laine's Louisiana homecoming, airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.