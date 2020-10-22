85°
Wild shootout unfolds on Hwy. 19 in Zachary
ZACHARY - A wild gunfight between vehicles driving through Zachary put a school on lockdown around 2 Thursday.
Police said no one was injured in the gunfight and the school nor students were targeted, but was put in a safety alert as a precaution.
Police said there is a crime scene around Hwy. 19 and Truman Street where one of the vehicles used in the shootout was abandoned after being damaged from numerous bullet holes. The people who abandoned the vehicle ran away.
Police said the shooters are currently being sought.
Police said the shootout started as two vehicles were headed north into Zachary on Hwy. 19 from the Baker area.
