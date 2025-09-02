Latest Weather Blog
Who's Next? 46 arrested, 8 wanted in Plaquemines Parish drug roundup
BELLE CHASSE - Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Lonnie Greco says a year-long undercover drug investigation has wound up with 46 alleged street-level drug dealers arrested and eight more wanted.
He says a 16-year-old and 45 adults have been arrested, including a man taken into custody at his home shortly after a news conference Tuesday.
Greco's asking the public to help locate the other eight.
He says most of the cases resulted from anonymous tips made to the narcotics division, Crimestoppers, or during police meetings with citizens.
The sheriff says investigators targeted 50 dealers from Belle Chasse to Venice, and arrests so far include another four who were not on their list.
Confiscated drugs included a total of 9.9 pounds of marijuana, 228 prescription pills and 16 grams of heroin.
