White House expected to advise COVID booster shots for most Americans

The Biden administration's leading health experts appear to be united in the opinion that most Americans should receive a COVID booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated, according to CNN.

The news outlet says their plan is still in the works, but will likely involve administering third shots beginning in mid- to late September, pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they've submitted initial data to the FDA to support the use of booster doses for their COVID vaccines.

A finalized plan appears close to being drawn up, CNN indicates, adding that it could be announced one day this week.

Last week, the FDA authorized third doses for certain people with weakened immune systems and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost immediately recommended giving those doses.

When the vaccines were initially rolled out, health care workers and nursing home patients were first to receive their shots and so the administration currently anticipates that this group will once again be first to receive boosters as well. Elderly populations who were also at the front of the line for first vaccinations would be next, CNN reports.

While this is the current booster plan for those who got vaccines with two doses, health experts are still analyzing information related to Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine so as to develop a plan.

According to CNN, at the moment experts anticipate that those who received J&J will need booster shots as well, but a conclusive decision in this regard has yet to made.

Earlier Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said their studies revealed that a third dose of their COVID vaccine triggered a significantly higher antibody response against the initial strain of coronavirus, as well as the Delta and Beta variants, compared with what was seen among people who got two doses.

The companies issued a statement that said, "Given the high levels of immune responses observed, a booster dose given within 6 to 12 months after the primary vaccination schedule may help maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19."

In July, researchers reported the J&J vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months, and it seems to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant.