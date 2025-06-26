'Whistleblower' inmate at Hunt fearful for his life after potentially retaliatory transfer to Angola

BATON ROUGE - An inmate who leaked internal records to the WBRZ Investigative Unit is coming forward, alleging he is now being retaliated against by the Department of Corrections.

Derrick Woodberry claims speaking out about the unsafe conditions at Elayn Hunt Correctional has landed him in grave danger.

"He is worried for his safety. He feels like they are out to kill him essentially," said Woodberry's friend, Alicia Pellegrin.

Last week, Woodberry was unexpectedly transferred to Angola, the prison he was removed from after he was violently attacked by another inmate.

In 2019, while at Angola the first time, he was attacked by another inmate, Kendall Davis, in his cell while he was sleeping. Woodberry was subsequently transferred to Hunt for his safety.

Fast forward to now and Woodberry is back at Angola with Davis, despite him being listed as his known enemy.

The Investigative Unit asked the Department of Corrections why Woodberry was transferred and the spokesperson responded "for safety and security reasons."

We followed up that response asking if safety was the reason, why was he transferred to Angola where he has known enemies?

Their response -- they looked at the list and made the "appropriate housing assignment accordingly."

The issue is Woodberry's most current documented enemies list does not have Davis' on it as older versions do.

We asked DOC about the discrepancy and were told because of pending litigation from Woodberry they could not comment.

Pellegrin says it's unfair for Woodberry to be intentionally put in danger for trying to make the prison safer.

"Most of the things that are happening are unjust in themselves," she said.

Woodberry was convicted of rape in 1992 when he was 17. He was given life with no parole, but possibility for parole was added back in 2015 when the Supreme Court ruled that life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional.

Woodberry has spent his more than 30 years in prison trying to better himself, completing various programs and classes.

He claims he hasn't had any disciplinary infractions since 2023.

Woodberry also believes the transfer may have to do with his lawsuit against DOC alleging retaliation for reporting corruption.

On Monday, during a status conference on the case, Middle District Magistrate Judge Richard Bourgeois addressed Woodberry's sudden move happening before depositions are set to begin, writing "the timing of all of this is a little suspicious."

Bourgeois also said that State Police is looking into the reason for his transfer and whether his known enemies list was altered.