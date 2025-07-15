95°
Where to find sandbags ahead of this week's storms
Below is a list of places distributing sandbags ahead of rainstorms moving through south Louisiana later this week.
Livingston Parish
Fire stations across Livingston Parish:
Station #1 – 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785
Station #5 – 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726
Station #9 – 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs, LA 70726
At the end of Ballpark Road in Walker, in large parking area. Limit of 25 bags
West Baton Rouge Parish
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave, Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St, Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen
Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
