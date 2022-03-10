75°
Latest Weather Blog
Where's the cheapest gas? Track local prices here
BATON ROUGE - Check below for the lowest gas prices in the Baton Rouge area.
Keep in mind this list excludes club stores like Costco and Sam's Club, which generally have the lowest gas prices but require a membership to fuel up.
Click here for more details on gas price trends and to report lower prices.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Baton Rouge
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Cajun Classic is back in Baton Rouge and serving up the...
-
Shots fired into home near O'Neal Lane overnight
-
Suspect led police on multi-parish chase, crashed into 18-wheeler in Port Allen
-
Taxpayers to pay thousands more from sewer settlements
-
State expected to see hundreds of millions more in revenue as oil...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year