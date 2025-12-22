Latest Weather Blog
Constable Terrica Williams hosted her Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at Laborers Union Hall
BATON ROUGE - Constable Terrica Williams hosted her Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the Laborers Union Hall for families across Baton Rouge on Monday.
The event, held in partnership with LIUNA Local 99, aimed to spread holiday cheer by giving gifts to over 3,000 children, including children registered through Toys for Tots.
"Every year it grows bigger and bigger. My first year, I was riding around in my work truck picking up toys at the dollar stores, trying to find everything that was on sale... and I would come back with a truck full of toys," Williams said.
"So at that point, people just started donating case loads of toys. I love to know that people really get behind you and support you when you're doing things in your community."
The giveaway aims to ensure that children across Baton Rouge experience joy this holiday season.
