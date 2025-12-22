Councilwoman Twahna Harris hosts community Breakfast with Santa event at Capitol Elementary

BATON ROUGE — Councilwoman Twahna Harris hosted a community Breakfast with Santa event at Capitol Elementary School on Monday.

The event invited the children of District 7 and their families to enjoy a warm breakfast and seasonal activities, like meeting the big man himself.

Children also received a gift as part of the event.

"We look forward to welcoming families from across District 7 for a joyful morning of holiday cheer," Harris said. "This event is our way of bringing the community together, celebrating the season, and making meaningful memories for our children."