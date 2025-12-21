69°
St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts longest night service
BATON ROUGE - St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosted its annual longest night service on Sunday evening.
It was a quiet, reflective gathering for anyone feeling grief, loss or the weight of the holidays. The service offered a calm space with gentle music, soft lighting and moments of silence.
The service acknowledged many kinds of loss and included a candle lighting as a symbol of hope.
St. Luke's says the message is simple: it's okay to not be okay, but hope remains.
