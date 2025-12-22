Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Woman claims to have been allegedly assaulted by relative before having car stolen
BATON ROUGE - A woman claimed to have been assaulted by a relative before having her car stolen, Baton Rouge Police said.
On Dec. 19, the woman told police that 42-year-old Andrea Anthony allegedly assaulted her before taking her vehicle earlier that day.
According to arrest records, officers, having learned of outstanding charges for Anthony, located the alleged stolen vehicle at her apartment.
After receiving a warrant for her arrest and several failed attempts to get Anthony to exit the apartment, officers forcefully entered the residence, arresting Anthony for aggravated second-degree battery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
While detaining Anthony, officers discovered marijuana on a table and claimed that she seemed to be under the influence of medication or narcotics. Anthony was allegedly unable to answer any questions due to her going in and out of consciousness.
Due to her condition, EMTs attempted to assess and restrain Anthony when she allegedly headbutted an EMT in the face. Anthony was later transported to a hospital for medical treatment before being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.
During a search of the home, officers located marijuana, the mother's car and house keys, and the mother's cellphone.
