66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

What2Wear: Submit your student!

4 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, March 01 2021 Mar 1, 2021 March 01, 2021 8:39 AM March 01, 2021 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Submit your student!

Marisa will feature a new student every morning on 2une In between 5 and 7 am.

Send in a photo of your student as they are heading out the door. Please include their name and their school.

Marisa is accepting submissions via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram messages OR email her at mnuzzo@wbrz.com

CLICK HERE to watch the 24-hour news stream.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days