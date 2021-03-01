What2Wear: Submit your student!

Submit your student!

Marisa will feature a new student every morning on 2une In between 5 and 7 am.

Send in a photo of your student as they are heading out the door. Please include their name and their school.

Marisa is accepting submissions via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram messages OR email her at mnuzzo@wbrz.com

CLICK HERE to watch the 24-hour news stream.