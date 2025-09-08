Western Iberville Parish residents under boil advisory; Crescent Elementary to reopen Tuesday

PLAQUEMINE — A boil water advisory was put in place for the western part of Iberville Parish on Monday.

According to the Iberville Parish Utility Department, Plaquemine residents in the Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West are under advisory until the state health department's tests indicate no contamination in water supplies.

Crescent Elementary School will reopen on Tuesday after Monday's closure, whether or not the boil order is lifted. The school said arrangements have been made for meals to be prepared without water, and bottled water will be passed around for those without a water bottle.